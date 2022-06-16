REBusinessOnline

Outside the Lines Completes Water Show Fountain at Branson Boardwalk in Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

The fountain plays choreographed shows every half hour each day.

BRANSON, MO. — Outside the Lines (OTL), a design-build construction company that specializes in water features, fountains, rockwork and themed environments, has completed a water-effects show fountain at Branson Boardwalk in Missouri. The water feature is in a cascading lake situated adjacent to the Aquarium at the Boardwalk, the first attraction developed at the entertainment complex that opened in fall 2020. The fountain plays two fully choreographed shows every half hour from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. seven days a week. Branson Boardwalk is a dining, shopping and entertainment destination that is opening in phases.

