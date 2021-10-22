Outside the Lines to Build Show Fountain at Branson Boardwalk in Missouri
BRANSON, MO. — Outside the Lines (OTL), a design-build company specializing in water features, fountains, rockwork and themed environments, is building a show fountain within the lake at Branson Boardwalk in Missouri. The 12,500-square-foot lake is adjacent to the Aquarium at the Boardwalk. The $55 million project, the first attraction to be developed at the Branson Boardwalk, includes a 34-ton, 55-foot octopus sculpture by Demiurge. The octopus will be integrated into the show fountain with color-changing LED lights. Kuvera Partners is the owner and operator of both the Branson Boardwalk and Aquarium at the Boardwalk.
