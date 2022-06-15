REBusinessOnline

Ovaness-Rostamian Group Arranges $9.3M Sale of Medical Office Building in Long Beach, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Western

Fresenius Medical Care occupies the 8,600-square-foot medical office building at 1525 Long Beach Blvd. in Long Beach, Calif.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — The Ovaness-Rostamian Group of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a medical office building located at 1525 Long Beach Blvd. in Long Beach. The property traded for $9.3 million, or $1,082 per square foot.

Fresenius Medical Care occupies the 8,600-square-foot asset.

Orbell Ovaness, Ara Rostamian, Aren Ohanian, Jason Anguiano, Peter Xiao, Austin Che, George Baltakian and Sean Matsuura of Marcus & Millichap’s Ovaness-Rostamian Group handled the transaction. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

