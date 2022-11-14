Overland Group Breaks Ground on Avondale Commons Mixed-Use Project in Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Healthcare, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Situated on 22.6 acres, Avondale Commons will feature four residential buildings, a hotel, two restaurants, four office buildings and retail space.

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Overland Group as developer and Overland Construction as general contractor have broken ground on Avondale Commons, a 22.6-acre mixed-use development on the northwest corner of Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road in Avondale.

Upon full build-out, the development will offer four residential buildings, a hotel, two restaurants, four office buildings and retail space. The first portion of the four-building, 39,650-square-foot medical office complex is underway, with delivery slated for second-quarter 2024.

Avondale Commons will feature modern, four-sided architectural design in a garden office setting with highly visible monument signage on McDowell Road and Avondale Boulevard. The office and retail space, including dining and boutique amenities, will be finished in 18 months and is available for pre-leasing. The residential portion is slated for completion in 30 months, with the hotel and conference facilities being completed shortly after.

Philip Wurth and Brian Woods of Colliers in Arizona are the exclusive leasing agents for the office and retail portions of the project.