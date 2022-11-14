REBusinessOnline

Overland Group Breaks Ground on Avondale Commons Mixed-Use Project in Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Healthcare, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Avondale-Commons-Avondale-AZ

Situated on 22.6 acres, Avondale Commons will feature four residential buildings, a hotel, two restaurants, four office buildings and retail space.

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Overland Group as developer and Overland Construction as general contractor have broken ground on Avondale Commons, a 22.6-acre mixed-use development on the northwest corner of Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road in Avondale.

Upon full build-out, the development will offer four residential buildings, a hotel, two restaurants, four office buildings and retail space. The first portion of the four-building, 39,650-square-foot medical office complex is underway, with delivery slated for second-quarter 2024.

Avondale Commons will feature modern, four-sided architectural design in a garden office setting with highly visible monument signage on McDowell Road and Avondale Boulevard. The office and retail space, including dining and boutique amenities, will be finished in 18 months and is available for pre-leasing. The residential portion is slated for completion in 30 months, with the hotel and conference facilities being completed shortly after.

Philip Wurth and Brian Woods of Colliers in Arizona are the exclusive leasing agents for the office and retail portions of the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  