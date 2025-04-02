Wednesday, April 2, 2025
In 2023, the City of Fort Worth joined as a partner on Clifton Riverside, offering loan proceeds and voucher units necessary to bring the riverfront community to life.
Overland Property Group Completes 94-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Kansas-based developer Overland Property Group has completed Clifton Riverside, a four-story, 94-unit affordable housing project in the River East neighborhood of Fort Worth. The site spans 2.3 acres at 2406 E. Belknap St. According to Apartments.com, units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Residences are reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities include outdoor courtyards, a fitness center, media center and a clubroom.

