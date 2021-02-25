Overland Property Group, The Dinerstein Cos. Plan 525 Apartment Units at Greenway Landing in Denver

DENVER — Equity Ventures Commercial Development and Wall Development Group have announced plans for 525 affordable and market-rate apartments to the Gateway Landing, the partnership’s 34-acre mixed-use development in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch. The newly announced residential units, located at the northeast quadrant of Green Valley Ranch and Peña boulevards, will be developed through partnerships with Overland Property Group (OPG) and The Dinerstein Cos. (TDC).

The Reserves at Green Valley Ranch by OPG will offer 216 affordable apartment units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a 7,500-square-foot clubhouse, 24/7 fitness center, movie theater, game room, indoor and outdoor fireside rooms, and a business center.

TDC will deliver Millennium Green Valley Ranch, a seven-building, market-rate multifamily complex. Developed to accommodate the regional workforce, the 312-unit community will offer apartments with nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, dual-bath vanities, full-size washers/dryers, flat-front cabinets, granite countertops, modern lighting fixtures, custom finishes, private balconies and keyless entries. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool and spa with poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen area, landscaped courtyards, fitness center, resident lounges, clubhouse, business center, wireless internet access, bike storage and an automated parcel system.

At build-out, Gateway Landing will offer residential, retail, medical, office and restaurant offerings for residents in the Green Valley Ranch, Far Northeast Area and Denver International Airport communities. Equity Ventures and Wall Development have already developed Gateway Crossing, located at the northwest quadrant of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Tower Road. The project offers a mix of retail, business, financial, medical, grocery stores and restaurants, including Natural Grocers, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Starbucks Coffee, Panera Bread, SCL Health and Bellco Credit Union.

Tony Pierangeli and Erik Christopher of SRS Real Estate Partners will manage the leasing transactions as the brokers for Gateway Landing commercial properties on behalf of Equity Ventures and Wall Development.