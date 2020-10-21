REBusinessOnline

Overton Moore Properties Acquires Concourse Tech Park in San Jose for $13.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Office, Western

Concourse-Tech-Park-San-Jose-CA

Totaling 110,148 square feet, Concourse Tech Park in San Jose, Calif., was 10 percent leased at the time of sale.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Overton Moore Properties has purchased Concourse Tech Park, an office, research and development building in San Jose. A private family sold the asset for $13.5 million.

Located at 1953-1965 Concourse Drive, the 110,148-square-foot property features two loading docks, eight at-grade roll-up doors, substantial power, ample parking and significant clear heights. At the time of sale, the building was 10 percent leased.

Steven Golubchik, Seth McKinnon, Darren Hollak and Jack Phipps of Newmark represented the buyer and the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  