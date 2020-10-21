Overton Moore Properties Acquires Concourse Tech Park in San Jose for $13.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Office, Western

Totaling 110,148 square feet, Concourse Tech Park in San Jose, Calif., was 10 percent leased at the time of sale.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Overton Moore Properties has purchased Concourse Tech Park, an office, research and development building in San Jose. A private family sold the asset for $13.5 million.

Located at 1953-1965 Concourse Drive, the 110,148-square-foot property features two loading docks, eight at-grade roll-up doors, substantial power, ample parking and significant clear heights. At the time of sale, the building was 10 percent leased.

Steven Golubchik, Seth McKinnon, Darren Hollak and Jack Phipps of Newmark represented the buyer and the seller in the transaction.