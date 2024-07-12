Friday, July 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
19949-Kendall-Dr-San-Bernardino-CA
Located at 19949 Kendall Drive in San Bernardino, Calif., the 104,500-square-foot industrial property features 30-foot clear heights, 15 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors and a 140-foot truck court with multiple points of access.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Overton Moore Properties Buys 104,500 SF Industrial Asset in San Bernardino, California

by Amy Works

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Overton Moore Properties has acquired 19949 Kendall Drive, a Class A industrial building in the Inland Empire city of San Bernardino. Bixby Land Co. and a global investment manager sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2008 on five acres, the 104,500-square-foot property was fully leased to a single tenant at the time of sale. The asset features 30-foot clear heights, 15 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and a fully secured, 140-foot truck court with multiple points of access.

Mark Detmer, Patrick Nally, Ryan Sitov, Evan Moran, Kevin Mackenzie, Brian Torp, Mike McCrary, Patrick Wood, Ruben Goodsell and Jeff Bellitti of JLL represented the sellers and procured the buyer in the transaction.

You may also like

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Negotiates Sale of Home2...

PSRS Arranges $12M Refinancing for Warehouse in Phoenix

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $13.5M Sale of Northern...

Larken Associates Breaks Ground on 50,000 SF Industrial...

New Development Is Slow in Seattle MSA Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 432-Unit Self-Storage...

Matan to Develop 2 MSF New Kent Logistics...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 112-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $75M Partnership Interest Sale...