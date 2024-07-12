Overton Moore Properties Buys 104,500 SF Industrial Asset in San Bernardino, California

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Overton Moore Properties has acquired 19949 Kendall Drive, a Class A industrial building in the Inland Empire city of San Bernardino. Bixby Land Co. and a global investment manager sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2008 on five acres, the 104,500-square-foot property was fully leased to a single tenant at the time of sale. The asset features 30-foot clear heights, 15 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and a fully secured, 140-foot truck court with multiple points of access.

Mark Detmer, Patrick Nally, Ryan Sitov, Evan Moran, Kevin Mackenzie, Brian Torp, Mike McCrary, Patrick Wood, Ruben Goodsell and Jeff Bellitti of JLL represented the sellers and procured the buyer in the transaction.