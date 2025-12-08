Monday, December 8, 2025
Located at 890 E. Miller St. in San Bernardino, Calif., the cross-docked warehouse offers 525,756 square feet of industrial space.
Overton Moore Properties Buys 525,756 SF Warehouse in San Bernardino, California

by Amy Works

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Overton Moore Properties has acquired a warehouse located at 890 E. Mill St. in San Bernardino from a Brookfield-based fund for an undisclosed price. Jeffrey Cole, Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Matthew Leupold, Aubrie Monahan and Kristen Schottmiller of Cushman & Wakefield’s Industrial Advisory Group represented the seller in the deal. Rob Rubano and Brian Share of Cushman & Wakefield arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.

Situated in the Inland Empire East submarket, the 525,756-square-foot warehouse is fully leased to a high-quality tenant with 4.5 years of remaining lease term. The building features a cross-dock design, 192 dock-high loading doors, fully air-conditioned warehouse space and 771 trailer parking stalls on 29 acres of excess land.

