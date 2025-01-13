Overton Moore Properties, Invesco Break Ground on Three-Building Industrial Park in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Overton Moore Properties, in partnership with Invesco Real Estate, has broken ground on Nextwave Tempe, a Class A industrial project situated on 35.5 acres at the former site of the Big Surf Waterpark in northeast Tempe.

Located at 1500 N. McClintock Drive, Nextwave Tempe will feature 689,000 square feet in three divisible buildings that can accommodate tenants from 32,000 square feet to 258,727 square feet. Each building will feature heavy power with expansion, abundant parking, full HVAC in the warehouses, speculative offices and private, secured truck yard areas.

Layton Construction is serving as general contractor and HPA Architecture is the architect on record. Nextwave Tempe is slated for delivery in fourth-quarter 2025. John Werstler, Cooper Fratt and Tanner Ferrandi of CBRE are the listing brokers for the project.