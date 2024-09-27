Owens Corning Signs 292,680 SF Industrial Lease in Wilmer, Texas

WILMER, TEXAS — Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has signed a 292,680-square-foot industrial lease in Wilmer, a southern suburb of Dallas. The Ohio-based provider of roofing, insulation and composite materials is taking space at Core45, a two-building, 1.6 million-square-foot development. According to a 2022 press release from the Wilmer Economic Development Corp. announcing the project, Core45’s two buildings span 616,000 and 1 million square feet and feature 40-foot clear heights, as well as a combined 286 dock doors, 403 trailer parking stalls and 900 car parking spaces. Ridley Culp, Luke Davis and Matt Dornak of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Grandview Partners, in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented Owens Corning.