Owens & Minor Distribution Signs 124,044 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Houston

HOUSTON — Owens & Minor Distribution Inc., a Virginia-based healthcare solutions firm, has signed a 124,044-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 2700 Brittmoore Road in Houston. Jim Cooksey and Adam Faulk of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, G&I IX Kempwood LLC.