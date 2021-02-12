Owner of Residence Inn Chicago Hotel Receives $141M Refinancing Loan

Posted on by in Hospitality, Illinois, Loans, Midwest

The 381-unit hotel opened in 2015 but the building dates back to the early 1900s.

CHICAGO — Prime LaSalle/Madison Partners (PLMP) has received $141 million for the refinancing of the 381-room Residence Inn Chicago Downtown hotel located at 11 S. LaSalle St. The hotel opened in September 2015 upon completion of the adaptive reuse of the 38-story Roanoke Building & Tower, a historic property built in three phases from 1915 to 1925. It was constructed originally as the Lumber Exchange Building and also served as a late Chicago school. The Prime Group Inc. and Michael Reschke own and control PLMP. Proceeds of the financing were used to repay the senior loan and preferred equity financing originally funded to acquire and construct the hotel; to establish reserves for working capital, interest and other items; and to pay fees and transaction costs. Loan terms were not disclosed.