Burgeon Properties Denver will occupy a portion of the 19,409-square-foot office building at 4901 E. Dry Creek Road in Centennial, Colo.
Owner-User Acquires 19,409 SF Office Building in Centennial, Colorado for $1.7M

by Amy Works

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Burgeon Properties Denver LLC has purchased an office building, located on 0.76 acres at 4901 E. Dry Creek Road in Centennial, from Non Paddle LLC for $1.7 million. Built in 1979, the 19,409-square-foot property features private offices, open work areas and suites with kitchens. The building was 80 percent occupied at the time of sale, providing a revenue stream while allowing space for the buyer’s operations. Paul Cattin of Platinum Commercial Real Estate represented the seller in the deal, while the buyer was unrepresented in the transaction.

