REBusinessOnline

Owners of CocoWalk in Miami Welcome Eight New Retailers to Tenant Roster

Posted on by in Florida, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

The five retailers that are expected to open this month are men's beachwear retailer Europann, Mr. 01 Extraordinary Pizza (pictured), shoe retailer Sportive, Edward Beiner Eyewear and music store The School of Rock.

MIAMI — Federal Realty Investment Trust, The Comras Co. and Grass River Property have welcomed eight new retailers to their CocoWalk development in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. The three retailers that recently opened are vegetarian restaurant Planta Queen and women’s clothing and accessory retailers Free People Movement and Edite Mode. The five retailers that are expected to open this month are men’s beachwear retailer Europann, Mr. 01 Extraordinary Pizza, shoe retailer Sportive, Edward Beiner Eyewear and music store The School of Rock.

The retail space at CocoWalk spans 150,000 square feet and surrounds the project’s courtyard. CocoWalk also includes a five-story, 185,762-square-foot office building that is 85 percent leased to tenants including Boyne Capital and American Land Ventures LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  