Owners of CocoWalk in Miami Welcome Eight New Retailers to Tenant Roster

The five retailers that are expected to open this month are men's beachwear retailer Europann, Mr. 01 Extraordinary Pizza (pictured), shoe retailer Sportive, Edward Beiner Eyewear and music store The School of Rock.

MIAMI — Federal Realty Investment Trust, The Comras Co. and Grass River Property have welcomed eight new retailers to their CocoWalk development in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. The three retailers that recently opened are vegetarian restaurant Planta Queen and women’s clothing and accessory retailers Free People Movement and Edite Mode. The five retailers that are expected to open this month are men’s beachwear retailer Europann, Mr. 01 Extraordinary Pizza, shoe retailer Sportive, Edward Beiner Eyewear and music store The School of Rock.

The retail space at CocoWalk spans 150,000 square feet and surrounds the project’s courtyard. CocoWalk also includes a five-story, 185,762-square-foot office building that is 85 percent leased to tenants including Boyne Capital and American Land Ventures LLC.