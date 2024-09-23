Oxbo International to Open 195,000 SF Manufacturing Plant in Bergen, New York

BERGEN, N.Y. — Dutch farm machinery and equipment provider Oxbo International will open a 195,000-square-foot, build-to-suit industrial project in Bergen, a western suburb of Rochester. The site spans 50 acres, and the new facility will replace Oxbo’s existing plant that is located about seven miles away and has been operational since 1969. Oxbo will enter into a 25-year ground-lease agreement with the owner, Ohio-based Geis Development, and expects to employ about 200 people at the plant at full capacity. Construction is slated for an October 2025 completion.