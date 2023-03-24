Friday, March 24, 2023
78 TW Alexander in Durham, N.C., was delivered in February of this year.
Oxford Acquires 95,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Durham

by John Nelson

DURHAM, N.C. — Oxford Properties Group has finalized its acquisition of 78 TW Alexander in Durham, a biomanufacturing facility in Durham comprising 95,000 square feet with expansion capabilities up to 190,500 square feet. Oxford first entered into a forward-purchase agreement with the developer, Davidson Craven, in the fourth quarter of 2021. CBRE|Raleigh arranged the transaction. Construction of the facility, which features 36-foot clear heights, seven loading docks and robust power and water systems, was fully completed in February of this year. 

