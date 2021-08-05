Oxford Capital Acquires 247-Room Thompson Chicago Hotel

Thompson Chicago features a ground-floor restaurant as well as private suites and penthouse lofts.

CHICAGO — Oxford Capital Group LLC has acquired the 247-room, luxury lifestyle hotel known as Thompson Chicago in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood. Oxford’s wholly owned affiliate, Oxford Hotels & Resorts LLC, assumes management of the property effective immediately. Thompson Chicago will remain affiliated with Hyatt’s luxury lifestyle hotel brand Thompson Hotels. The property originally opened in 2013. Oxford plans to revamp the hotel’s ground-floor restaurant, Nico Osteria. The hotel is also home to 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space, private suites and a fitness center. A joint venture between Walton Street Capital and AJ Capital Partners sold the hotel for around $70 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.