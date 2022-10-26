Oxford Capital, Fortress Investment Acquire Three Seniors Housing Communities in Sequim, Washington

The three seniors housing properties in Sequim, Wash., offer a total of 256 residences.

SEQUIM, WASH. — A joint venture between Oxford Capital Group LLC and Fortress Investment Group LLC has acquired a three-property, 256-unit seniors housing portfolio in Sequim.

The properties are located northwest of Seattle, just across the Salish Sea from Victoria, British Columbia.

The buyer acquired the properties from an independent family operator. Oxford’s seniors housing management affiliate, Oxford Living US LLC, will manage the properties. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are excited to continue to expand our seniors housing silo as we strategically assemble a portfolio of properties throughout the United States and Canada,” says John Rutledge, founder, chairman and CEO of Oxford Capital Group. “Oxford Living has made targeted seniors housing acquisitions and investments in a number of growing markets throughout the southeastern United States and Canada, including Florida and Ontario. We plan further portfolio acquisitions in these and other markets.”

“This transaction builds further on our strategy of acquiring seniors housing assets with scale in attractive demographic areas that are well positioned to weather an inflationary environment,” adds Peter Stone, managing director at Fortress.

“While most institutional investors focus on high-end development in urban centers, our strategy is to buy overlooked mid-market properties which are dependable, comfortable and affordable,” says Lawrence Cummings, president of Oxford Living.

The buyers plan to invest over $8 million in enhancing the properties, with plans for a significant expansion of the portfolio’s assisted living/memory care offerings.