Oxford Capital, Hunter Pasteur Break Ground on 227-Room Hotel in Detroit’s Corktown Neighborhood

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Michigan, Midwest

The Godfrey Hotel Detroit will rise seven stories at 1401 Michigan Ave.

DETROIT — Oxford Capital Group and Hunter Pasteur have broken ground on The Godfrey Hotel Detroit in the city’s Corktown neighborhood. The 227-room hotel will be situated at 1401 Michigan Ave., between Trumbull and Eighth streets. Completion is slated for 2023. Oxford’s wholly owned management affiliate, Oxford Hotels & Resorts LLC, will manage the property.

The seven-story hotel will be home to I|O, an indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge with expansive views of downtown Detroit. The property will also feature a ground-floor restaurant, lobby bar, 5,500-square-foot ballroom and fitness center.

The hotel will be affiliated with Hilton’s Curio Collection. Elkus Manfredi Architects is the project architect, and The Gettys Group is designing the interiors. Currently, there are Godfrey hotels in Chicago, Boston, Tampa and Hollywood. Project investors include several prominent Detroit families led by Nate Forbes and James Grosfeld.

Founded in 1999, Hunter Pasteur has built and developed more than 1,500 single-family and multifamily projects in Southeast Michigan.