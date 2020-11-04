REBusinessOnline

Oxford Capital, Quadrum Global Sell Essex on the Park Apartment Tower on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Essex on the Park rises 56 stories and includes 479 units.

CHICAGO — A joint venture between Oxford Capital Group LLC and Quadrum Global has sold Essex on the Park, a 56-story, 479-unit apartment tower that it developed and opened on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue in 2019. A West Coast-based investment firm purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. The Oxford-Quadrum venture retains ownership of the adjacent Hotel Essex, which continues to be managed by Oxford Hotels & Resorts LLC. Essex on the Park is the luxury apartment portion of a larger mixed-use development that includes Hotel Essex. Residents of Essex on the Park have convenient access to hotel amenities and services, including Grant Park Bistro and SX Sky Bar. Amenities in the apartment tower include an indoor pool, fitness center, yoga studio, party room, cocktail lounge, game room and private conference room. JLL acted as advisor to Oxford and Quadrum, and also arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

