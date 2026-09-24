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Plans for Arbor South include 1,000 apartments and condominiums, 100,000 square feet of commercial space, a hotel and green spaces.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMichiganMidwestMixed-UseMultifamily

Oxford Cos., Crawford Hoying Receive State Approval for Arbor South Mixed-Use Project in Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Oxford Cos. and Crawford Hoying have received final state approval from the Michigan Strategic Fund Board for Arbor South, a 20-acre mixed-use development planned for Ann Arbor’s south side. Located at 2845 S. State St. near Eisenhower Parkway, Arbor South will include more than 1,000 apartments and condominiums, including over 200 affordable housing units in partnership with the Ann Arbor Housing Commission. Plans also call for 100,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, an upscale hotel, parks, green spaces and gathering areas.

Arbor South was approved via the largest brownfield tax recapture plan in city and county history, according to a release. It is moving forward under Ann Arbor’s new TC-1 zoning ordinance, designed to increase transit-corridor density outside downtown. The approval follows two years of planning, refinement and coordination with city officials, state leaders and project partners.

Detroit-based Sachse Construction is the general contractor. The project team also includes Detroit-based architecture and design firm Lord Aeck Sargent and Ann Arbor-based civil engineering firm Midwestern Consulting. Pre-construction work is expected to begin this winter.  

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