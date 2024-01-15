Monday, January 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Plans for Arbor South include 1,000 residential units along with commercial space, parking, community gathering areas and a hotel. The developers intend to turn parking lots into housing and create a walkable community.
DevelopmentMichiganMidwestMixed-Use

Oxford Cos., Crawford Hoying Unveil Plans for 20-Acre Arbor South Mixed-Use Development in Ann Arbor, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Ann Arbor-based Oxford Cos. and Dublin, Ohio-based Crawford Hoying have unveiled plans to build Arbor South, a 20-acre mixed-use development in Ann Arbor’s south side. The multi-phased project is expected to include approximately 1,000 residential units, 76,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, three parking garages, an upscale hotel and multiple parks and community gathering spaces. Adjacent to I-94, the project site is located at Eisenhower Parkway and South State Street.

Arbor South would be the first project on the city’s south side to receive approval under the City of Ann Arbor’s TC1 zoning ordinance, an initiative designed to increase density in areas outside of downtown Ann Arbor with a heavy focus on adding accessible housing to the market. Arbor South’s residential offerings will range from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Approximately 10 to 15 percent of the units will fall under the city’s affordable housing threshold.

Additional project partners include Detroit-based architecture and design firm Lord Aeck Sargent and Ann Arbor-based civil engineer Midwestern Consulting. The development team is targeting fall 2024 for site plan approval, with the first residential building coming on line in summer 2026.

You may also like

Developer Underway on 260-Unit Multifamily Project in West...

Mesa West Provides $53.5M Construction Loan for Central...

Associated Bank Arranges $145.2M in Construction Financing for...

Kiser Group Brokers $7.6M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Brinkmann Constructors Completes 291,400 SF Spec Warehouse in...

Burlington Signs 22,104 SF Retail Lease in Streamwood,...

PGIM Real Estate Provides $18.5M Mezzanine Loan for...

Hilton Opens 976-Room Signia by Hilton Hotel in...

Madison Communities Completes 216-Unit Madison Wakefield Apartments in...