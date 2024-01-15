Oxford Cos., Crawford Hoying Unveil Plans for 20-Acre Arbor South Mixed-Use Development in Ann Arbor, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Ann Arbor-based Oxford Cos. and Dublin, Ohio-based Crawford Hoying have unveiled plans to build Arbor South, a 20-acre mixed-use development in Ann Arbor’s south side. The multi-phased project is expected to include approximately 1,000 residential units, 76,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, three parking garages, an upscale hotel and multiple parks and community gathering spaces. Adjacent to I-94, the project site is located at Eisenhower Parkway and South State Street.

Arbor South would be the first project on the city’s south side to receive approval under the City of Ann Arbor’s TC1 zoning ordinance, an initiative designed to increase density in areas outside of downtown Ann Arbor with a heavy focus on adding accessible housing to the market. Arbor South’s residential offerings will range from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Approximately 10 to 15 percent of the units will fall under the city’s affordable housing threshold.

Additional project partners include Detroit-based architecture and design firm Lord Aeck Sargent and Ann Arbor-based civil engineer Midwestern Consulting. The development team is targeting fall 2024 for site plan approval, with the first residential building coming on line in summer 2026.