Oxford Cos. Launches Equity-for-Rent Office Program for Startup Companies in Ann Arbor

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest, Office

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Oxford Cos. has launched the Oxford Instant Office Simple Agreement for Future Equity (OXIO SAFE) program aimed at helping Ann Arbor startups utilize office space with minimal upfront costs. Oxford says the program will provide a pathway for startups to lease office space without the significant financial risk that comes with entering a traditional commercial real estate lease.

Qualified startups can receive up to one year of rent in exchange for a simple agreement for future equity. Open to startups that are currently working with a local incubator or economic development organization in the area, OXIO SAFE leases are available for six to 12 months for move-in ready office suites.

Ann Arbor is home to one of the fastest growing startup hubs in the nation, according to Desai Accelerator, a professional business accelerator created in partnership with the University of Michigan. Oxford Cos. is a fully integrated real estate company offering services in property management, commercial and residential leasing, commercial construction and investments.