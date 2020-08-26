Oxford Enterprises Acquires 300-Unit Santa Clara Apartments in Metro Austin

Santa Clara Apartments in Pflugerville totals 300 units. The property was built in 2019.

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Dallas-based Oxford Enterprises has acquired Santa Clara, a 300-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. The property was built on 21.5 acres in 2019 and is situated within several miles of the hubs of major employers like Apple, Dell, Oracle, Hewlett-Packard and General Motors. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with granite countertops, kitchen islands and private balconies and patios. Amenities include a pool, playground, fitness center, business center, movie theater and a dog park. Will Balthrope, Jordan Featherston, Drew Garza and Kent Myers of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Santa Clara LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured Oxford Enterprises as the buyer.