HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has arranged a 32,000-square-foot industrial sublease in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 5910 North by Northwest Blvd. was built in 1998 and totals 96,000 square feet. Austen Buckalew and Matt Rogers of Oxford Partners represented the tenant, SiYi America Hardware LLC, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.