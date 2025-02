CYPRESS, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has arranged the sale of a 10,000-square-foot industrial building in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 13233 N. Eldridge Parkway was completed in 2024. Jeffery Arnaud of Oxford Partners represented the buyer, Hernandez Office Supply, in the transaction. Darren O’Connor of Partners Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller.