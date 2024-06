HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has arranged the sale of an approximately 10,000-square-foot industrial property in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 13470 FM 529 totals 5,643 square feet, and the building at 13486 FM 529 totals 4,321 square feet. Nathan Buckhoff and Matt Rogers of Oxford Partners represented the seller, Mbella Properties, in the transaction, and Clay Pritchett of Partners Real Estate represented the buyer.