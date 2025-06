HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has arranged the sale of a 104,957-square-foot industrial building in North Houston. According to Crexi.com, the building at 12001 Hirsch Road was built on 11.7 acres in 2010. Ryan Hartsell, Matt Rogers and Stephen Hazen of Oxford Partners represented the buyer, TF Warren Group, in the transaction. Carlton Anderson and Nathan Mai of Mohr Partners represented the undisclosed seller.