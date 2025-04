HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has arranged the sale of a 12,813-square-foot industrial building in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 15458 W. Hardy Road was constructed in 1981 and features three drive-in bays and 16-foot clear heights. Perry Mazzone and Matt Rogers of Oxford Partners represented the buyer in the transaction. Wyatt Huff of Partners Real Estate represented the seller. Both parties requested anonymity.