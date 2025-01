HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has arranged the sale of a 16,074-square-foot industrial building in East Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the facility at 5611 Clinton Drive was built in 1945. Perry Mazzone and Matt Rogers of Oxford Partners represented the buyer, healthcare services provider ASC Solutions, in the deal. Lorin Miner and Bobby Tyson of Eastwood Realty represented the undisclosed seller.