Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 41,450 SF Industrial Building in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has arranged the sale of a 41,450-square-foot industrial building in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 14199 Westfair Drive E was constructed on 2.7 acres in 2008 and features 28-foot clear heights. Perry Mazzone and Matt Rogers of Oxford Partners represented the buyer, Immobile Industrial LLC, in the transaction. Wyatt Huff, Hunter Stockard and Gray Gilbert of Partners Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller. 

