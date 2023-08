HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has arranged the sale of a 5,000-square-foot church located at 634 W. Cottage St. in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1927. D.J. Hale of Oxford Partners represented the buyer, Hope Lutheran Church, in the transaction. Marcela Amador of Home Central Real Estate Inc. represented the undisclosed seller.