HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has arranged the sale of a 50,130-square-foot industrial building in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 5919 Bonhomme Road was built on 2.7 acres in 2002 and features 30-foot clear heights and five dock-high doors. Jacob Summers & Dylan Stiteler of Oxford Partners represented the buyer, Unishow Inc., in the transaction. Martin Tijmes of eXp Realty represented the undisclosed seller.