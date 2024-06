HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has arranged the sale of an 8,100-square-foot industrial building in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 21315 Inverness Forest Blvd. was constructed in 2014 and features 28-foot clear heights. Julia Ly and Matt Rogers of Oxford Partners represented the buyer, Pillar Investment Group, in the transaction. Mike Taetz of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller.