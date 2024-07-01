Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 84,651 SF Industrial Building in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has arranged the sale of an 84,651-square-foot industrial building located at 10610 Wyman Gordon Drive in Houston. According to Crexi, the building is part of Union Crossing Business Park, a six-building, 623,585-square-foot development on the city’s northwest side. Jeffery Arnaud and Matt Rogers of Oxford Partners represented the buyer, FJS Investments, in the transaction. Stephen Schneidau of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller.