HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated a 10,150-square-foot office sublease in Houston’s Greenway District. The sublessee, law firm Webster Vicknair MacLeod, is taking space at 24 Greenway Plaza, a 510,000-square-foot building that is owned by Granite Properties. Ryan Hartsell of Oxford Partners represented the law firm in the sublease negotiations. Nick Terry of Rifle CRE represented the sublessor, Wyatt Ranches of Texas LLC.