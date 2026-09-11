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IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Oxford Partners Negotiates 10,709 SF Industrial Lease Renewal, Expansion in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated a 10,709-square-foot industrial lease renewal and expansion in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 8901 Jameel Road was constructed in 1980 and totals 47,510 square feet. Sam Marnoy and Matt Rogers of Oxford Parters represented the tenant, Contract Mover Services, in the lease negotiations. Jack Rathe and Natalie Gilbert of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Dallas-based Bleecker Partners.

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