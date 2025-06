HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated an 11,258-square-foot office sublease in West Houston. The space is located within the building at 2050 W. Sam Houston Parkway S. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 2013 and spans 333,000 square feet. Vincent Vega of Oxford Partners represented the sublessee in the negotiations. Rob Johnson of Hughes Marino represented the sublessor.