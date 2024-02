MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated a 12,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Magnolia, a northwestern suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 327 Magnolia Business Park Drive was built in 2003 and spans 17,145 square feet. Jeffery Arnaud of Oxford Partners represented the tenant, J2 Fabrication, in the lease negotiations. The landlord was not disclosed.