HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated a 12,899-square-foot office lease renewal in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 11511 Katy Freeway, which was built in 1978 and renovated in 1996, totals 80,741 square feet. Ryan Hartsell of Oxford Partners represented the tenant, the Texas Health School, in the lease negotiations. The undisclosed landlord was self-represented.