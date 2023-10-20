Oxford Partners Negotiates 14,228 SF Industrial Lease Renewal, Expansion in West Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated a 14,228-square-foot industrial lease renewal and expansion at 16802-16810 Barker Springs Road in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc. the building was originally constructed in 1979 and totals 73,784 square feet. Ryley Caton of Oxford Partners represented the tenant, Groninger Cleaning Systems, in the lease negotiations. Carter Holmes of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, an entity doing business as BPREP PARK 10 LLC.