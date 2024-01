KATY, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated a 17,250-square-foot industrial lease in the western Houston suburb of Katy. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 4245 Clay Business Drive was constructed in 2001. Stephen Hazen, John Harris and Rob Adams of Oxford Partners represented the tenant, Perdomo Distribution, in the lease negotiations. Lina Chow of RE/MAX Fine Properties represented the landlord, ARK Real Estate Management LLC.