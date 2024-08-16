Friday, August 16, 2024
Oxford Partners Negotiates 19,973 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated a 19,973-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Houston’s Spring Branch area. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 8353-8399 Kempwood Drive was built in 1980, totals 174,337 square feet and features 24-foot clear heights. John Harris, Stephen Hazen and Jacob Summers of Oxford Partners represented the tenant, Pioneer Millworks, in the lease negotiations. Ryan Patronella represented the landlord, Prologis, on an internal basis.

