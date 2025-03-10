Monday, March 10, 2025
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Oxford Partners Negotiates 20,974 SF Office Sublease in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Local brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated a 20,974-square-foot office sublease in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 11750 Katy Freeway is a 17-story, 430,000-square-foot structure that was completed in 2015. Ryan Hartsell of Oxford Partners represented the sublessee, law firm Oliva Gibbs LLP, in the negotiations. Albert Spiers and Chris Oliver of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Mark Reilly of JLL, represented the undisclosed sublessor. Steve Bryant of Mac Haik Enterprises represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Energy Tour IV Investments Ltd.

