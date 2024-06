HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated a 22,127-square-foot office lease in Houston’s Energy Corridor. According to LoopNet Inc., the 17-story, 455,142-square-foot building at 580 Westlake Park Blvd. was built in 1982 and renovated in 2021. Ryan Hartsell of Oxford Partners represented the tenant, shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, in the lease negotiations. Matt Asvestas, Grant Schiro and Ryan Barbles of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Younan Properties.