Oxford Partners Negotiates 41,920 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated a 41,920-square-foot industrial lease renewal in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 11710 N. Gessner Road was built in 2015, totals 155,400 square feet and features 30-foot clear heights. Ryan Hartsell and Matt Rogers of Oxford Partners represented the tenant, Wartsila North America, a provider of energy equipment and technologies, in the lease negotiations. William Carpenter and Jeremy Lumbreras of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, California-based Panattoni Development.