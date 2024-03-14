Oxford Partners Negotiates 45,590 SF Industrial Sublease in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated a 45,590-square-foot industrial sublease in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 7350 Langfield Road was constructed in 2012 and totals 120,953 square feet. Jacob Summers and Stephen Hazen of Oxford Partners represented the sublessee, food distributor Very Best of Texas Inc., in the lease negotiations. Savannah Smith and Joseph Smith of CBRE represented the sublessor, Cinch Kit LLC, a provider of cabinet refacing services.