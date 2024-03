HOUSTON — Accounting firm Abbott & Associates has signed a 4,848-square-foot office lease renewal in southeast Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 12600 N. Featherwood Drive was built in 1987 and totals 75,166 square feet. Ryan Hartsell of locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners represented Abbott & Associates in the lease negotiations. Ryan Clark of The Mission Cos. represented the landlord.