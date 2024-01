FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Houston-based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated a 48,500-square-foot industrial lease in Flower Mound, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Prologis, in the lease negotiations. Chase McAteer of Oxford Partners represented the tenant, Amber Green Realty, which plans to use the facility for the preparation of catered meals.